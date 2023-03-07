Victorious Festival announces headline acts Mumford & Sons

By Sarah Newton-John • 07 March 2023 • 13:27

Mumford and Sons/Shutterstock Images

Grammy and Brit award winners Mumford & Sons will close the three-day Victorious seaside festival this summer. The folk rockers are the final headline act for the event in Southsea, Hampshire, during the August bank holiday weekend.

Kasabian and Jamiroquai have already been announced as headliners.

Other acts include Alt-J, Ben Howard, DJ legend Pete Tong performing his Ibiza Classic with the Essential Orchestra, Sigrid, Ellie Goulding, Natalie Imbruglia, Friendly Fires, Annie Mac, Blossoms, The Charlatans, Belle and Sebastian, Jake Bugg, Kaiser Chiefs, Hard-Fi, The Vaccines, The Divine Comedy, The Coral, The Enemy and Katy B.

Previous headliners at Victorious have included Sam Fender, Stereophonics, Paulo Nutini, Madness and Elbow.

Andy Marsh, lead booker at Victorious, said: “Mumford & Sons strike the perfect balance with the rest of our bookings and the show is going to make for a fantastic finale.

“Victorious 2023 is going to be huge and we are honoured that the band will be bringing their only UK show this year to Southsea. We can’t wait for August.”

Victorious is the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival featuring British indie-rock; it is a family-friendly event with huge free kids arena, markets and real food and ale.

