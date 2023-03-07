By Imran Khan • 07 March 2023 • 13:16

Violent criminals in UK sentenced to prison after torturing man with knives, boiling water and flame thrower Image: Kent Police

Three criminals have been sentenced to jail after they subjected their victim to a prolonged and barbaric assault

A court in the UK has sentenced three violent criminals to jail after the men carried out the unprovoked assault at a residential property on London Road in Kent

According to a statement by Kent Police, “Charlie Saunter, William O’Brien, and Kai Haruna subjected their victim to a prolonged and barbaric assault, torturing him with knives, boiling salt water, and a home-made flame thrower”.

The police said the victim had been “repeatedly cut with knives, burned, and subject to dog bites and genital mutilation”.

One of the criminals, Haruna, is also reported to have jumped on the victim’s chest until he passed out.

Officials said that “It is believed the attack was linked to a grievance involving the offenders and money and/or the supply of drugs”.

Police said that the victim was unable to escape the attack due to threats, the prolonged nature of the attack, and O’Brien’s dog.

Video evidence of the incident then came into the possession of the Kent police, two days after the criminals had entered the residential property, as it was circulating on social media.

On the same day, the three were arrested by the police.

“While making the arrests, constables seized two knives, alongside quantities of heroin and crack cocaine. An officer was also bitten by a dog, resulting in minor injuries”, said a statement by Kent police.

Authorities said that the incident happened on July 5, 2020, and the three criminals were sentenced on Monday, February 27, 2023, after they had been charged on July 10, 2022.

Police statements also said that “Appearing before Maidstone Crown Court, both Saunter and Haruna pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent”.

It added, “O’Brien denied this charge, but during a trial changed his plea to guilty. Saunter further admitted a charge of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine”.

Sentences also dealt with two separate cases, which also involved thefts and acts of violence.

“Saunter, of Stone Cross, Pevensey, East Sussex, was jailed for 13 years and six months. O’Brien, of Bessemer Place, Greenwich, was sentenced to 11 years and Haruna, of Sibthorpe Road, Grove Park, London received eight years and three months”, said a police report.

It added, “They will need to serve at least two thirds of their sentences before they can apply for parole. On release from prison the men will all be subject to an extended licence period of four years. Any breach of these licence conditions will result in an immediate recall to prison”.

While discussing the criminals detective constable John Carless of Kent police’s County Line and Gangs Team said, “This case is a stark reminder of the wider range of violent crimes involved in the supply of drugs. Haruna, O’Brien, and Saunter planned and launched a lengthy attack on their victim, subjecting him to vicious torture techniques over a period of six hours. These men are violent and dangerous criminals with zero regard for the law”.

