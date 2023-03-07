Wagner PMC boss Progozhin knows Ukrainian forces will battle to the end for Bakhmut

By Chris King • 07 March 2023 • 3:00

Image of Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prighozin. Credit: Telegram Concorde press agency

Ukrainian forces will battle to the very end to defend the city of Bakhmut admitted Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

According to Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prigozhin on Monday, March 6, he is only too aware that the Ukrainian military will fight for Artemovsk (Bakhmut) to the very end. They have now created four groups to block Russian forces he explained.



In response to questions asked on the message board of his Concorde press agency Telegram channel about the situation in Bakhmut, he wrote: “Let’s go over everything in detail once again in order to eliminate additional questions. The Wagner PMC is blocking Bakhmut. In order to unblock Bakhmut, it is desirable to first block the Wagner PMC”.

“To do this, the AFU has created a number of groups: one grouping in Slovyansk – 67 brigade, a second grouping in Seversk – 81 and 66 brigades, another grouping in Chasov Yar and one in Konstantinovka”.

“The AFU needs to block the Wagner PMC in order to guarantee the unblocking of Artemovsk. And we will have a ‘pie’, the filling is our encircled AFU units (in case, of course, there is a complete encirclement of Bakhmut), and the crust is, in fact, the Wagner PMC”.

“I knock on all the doors, sound the alarm with ammunition and reinforcements, as well as to cover our flanks. If everyone is coordinated, without ambition, f**k-ups and tantrums, then we will block the AFU, and the AFU will not block us. If not, then everyone will be f****d. That is, in fact, your answer”.

“Of course, when this ‘pie’ is created, I will cherry-pick it and stay with my guys to clean up the mess. But it won’t make things any easier for anyone. That is why the AFU will fight for Artemivsk to the end, and that is obvious. We must do our job to the end too”.

“But when the whole world gathers around you, you need someone to interact with you. That’s why we knock on all the doors. At the moment, my representative has been kicked out of HQ – he’s still out there walking around. If anyone sees him, blow the whistle”.

According to Prigozhin, Russian forces have blockaded Bakhmut. In his opinion, in order to unblock the city, the Ukrainian military will need to deploy volunteer detachments, but this will not happen if Russian forces are covered from the flanks.

On March 1, Prigozhin stated that tens of thousands of UAF fighters were putting up fierce resistance in Bakhmut. The city is located in the part of the DPR that is controlled by Kyiv and is an important transport hub for supplying the Ukrainian group of troops in the Donbas.

Fierce battles are going on for the city. On February 16, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, announced that Russian forces had taken all the main heights in the Bakhmut region, as reported by tass.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.