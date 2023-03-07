By Euro Weekly News Media • 07 March 2023 • 23:36

Who runs the world... Girls! Inspiring quotes to celebrate International Women's Day. Image: Shutterstock.com/A.Ricardo

Scroll to see some of the most inspirational quotes and advice from women who really are running the world!

“I don’t like to gamble, but if there’s one thing I’m willing to bet on, it’s myself.” – Beyonce

“The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Make sure you’re very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind, and above all be humble.” – Serena Williams

“You can be gorgeous at thirty, charming at forty, and irresistible for the rest of your life.” – Coco Chanel

“Women should do for themselves what men have already done—occasionally what men have not done—thereby establishing themselves as persons, and perhaps encouraging other women toward greater independence of thought and action.” – Amelia Earhart

“My mother told me to be a lady. And for her de ella, that meant to be your own person, be independent.” –Ruth Bader Ginsberg

“We need to understand that there is no formula for how women should lead their lives. That is why we must respect the choices that each woman makes for herself and her family. Every woman deserves the chance to realize her God-given potential. – Hillary Clinton

“I raise up my voice—not so I can shout but so that those without a voice can be heard… We cannot succeed when half of us are held back.” – Malala Yousafzai

“Have no fear of perfection; you’ll never reach it.” – Marie Curie

“Think like a queen. A queen if not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.” – Oprah Winfrey

“Don’t ever make decisions based on fear. Make decisions based on hope and possibility. Make decisions based on what should happen, not what shouldn’t.” –Michelle Obama

“We are here, not because we are law-breakers; we are here in our efforts to become law-makers.” –Emmeline Pankhurst

