By Anna Ellis • 07 March 2023 • 16:26
Woman praises 'miracle' surgery in Benidorm after HSE waiting list nightmare. Image: Caroline Halpenny / Facebook.
The Health Service Executive (HSE) is the publicly funded healthcare system in Ireland, responsible for the provision of health and personal social services.
Caroline Halpenny, an All-Ireland Irish dance champion in her youth, flew from Ireland to Benidorm in February to undergo life-changing surgery.
The 60-year-old says he feels 20 years younger after what the health organisation described as a “miracle” operation at a leading private hospital, which secured reimbursement for the operation from the HSE.
Caroline confirmed: “After my surgery, I was able to push a wheelchair and walk out of the hospital. My physiotherapist from HCP Hospital in Benidorm came to see me and couldn’t believe how well I had recovered,” she said.
Caroline from Dundalk said she can’t thank Healthcare Abroad and HCP Hospital in Benidorm enough.
“Dr Curtin was amazing. He supported me the whole time,” she said.
Caroline added that she is looking forward to going home to sleep in a bed again after spending months in pain on the sofa unable to climb stairs.
