By Imran Khan • 07 March 2023 • 15:01

Woman sentenced to 17 years in jail after murdering her girlfriend in Spain by stabbing her multiple times to death Photo by Roman Sigaev Shutterstock.com

A woman accused of murdering her girlfriend in Spain has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after she stabbed her several times at a farmhouse in Grenada

The Provincial Court of Granada has sentenced a woman to 17 years in prison after she was found guilty of murdering her girlfriend.

The woman was accused of murdering her 18-year-old girlfriend in April 2021 after she killed her at a farmhouse in Motril, Grenada, where they reportedly lived together.

As per Europa Press, “The accused tried to get rid of the body by finding a place to bury it with the help of another person”.

Local reports state that the accused, who has been identified as Yasmina M.R, took the help of a young man who sufferes from mental illness, which as per the court made him “especially manipulable”.

According to the sentence, against which an appeal can be lodged, “The crime took place at around 1 pm on April 12, 2021 in the house”.

“The accused stabbed the victim at least 13 stab wounds with a knife after having consumed cocaine and her intention was to make her suffer cruelly and unnecessarily”, the sentence added.

“After the crime that same afternoon, she contacted a friend to whom she told that she had killed Marina and he collaborated with her in wrapping the body in a duvet and accompanied her”.

The court also said. “Both searched for a place to bury the body on that night and the following morning and after being unsuccessful, she ended up turning herself in at a local police station and confessed what she had done”.

In addition to the sentences, the accused will have to pay €75,000 euros in compensation to the victim’s mother and will also have to compensate each of the four sisters of the young victim with €22,000 euros.

The court has also forbidden her from approaching or communicating with the family 22 years.

Meanwhile, the man who helped her has been acquitted of the crime of concealment, for which he was earlier accused.

___________________________________________________________

