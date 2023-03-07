Workers at Madrid’s famous Casa Dani restaurant blamed for causing recent salmonella incident

By Chris King • 07 March 2023 • 18:57

Image of the terrace at Casa Dani restaurant in Madrid. Credit: Google maps - daniel bailer

After health studies were carried out, workers at Casa Dani restaurant have been established as the origin of the recent salmonella outbreak.

According to health studies carried out by the Madrid City Council, the recent salmonella food poisoning incident that affected the popular Casa Dani restaurant had its origin in the local workers and not in the material or the methods used to prepare the food.

In a statement today, Tuesday, March 7, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, the mayor of Madrid, said: “It seems that the outbreak that occurred at Casa Dani was due to the fact that there were a number of workers, who, unknowingly of course, carried salmonellosis, and that was the origin of the outbreak”.

“We are working together with Casa Dani to be able to reopen the as soon as possible and in safe conditions, and for that there is an action protocol that will be worked on in coordination with Casa Dani and Madrid Salud”, he added.

At the moment, this famous traditional food house with 32 years of history – that has a store in the Mercado de La Paz and a terrace located at No49 Calle Lagasca – remains under suspension of activity by the District Board since last January 28.

This will be maintained until the company draws up a self-monitoring protocol that meets the requirements of Madrid Salud both in relation to the hygienic measures of the workers and the handling of food.