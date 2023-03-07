Workers at Madrid’s famous Casa Dani restaurant blamed for causing recent salmonella incident

By Chris King • 07 March 2023 • 18:57
Image of the terrace at Casa Dani restaurant in Madrid.
Credit: Google maps - daniel bailer
According to health studies carried out by the Madrid City Council, the recent salmonella food poisoning incident that affected the popular Casa Dani restaurant had its origin in the local workers and not in the material or the methods used to prepare the food.
In a statement today, Tuesday, March 7, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, the mayor of Madrid, said: “It seems that the outbreak that occurred at Casa Dani was due to the fact that there were a number of workers, who, unknowingly of course, carried salmonellosis, and that was the origin of the outbreak”.
“We are working together with Casa Dani to be able to reopen the as soon as possible and in safe conditions, and for that there is an action protocol that will be worked on in coordination with Casa Dani and Madrid Salud”, he added.
At the moment, this famous traditional food house with 32 years of history – that has a store in the Mercado de La Paz and a terrace located at No49 Calle Lagasca – remains under suspension of activity by the District Board since last January 28.
This will be maintained until the company draws up a self-monitoring protocol that meets the requirements of Madrid Salud both in relation to the hygienic measures of the workers and the handling of food.
As reported by the mayor, the restaurant and the autonomous body Madrid Salud are already working on the preparation of a ‘self-control’ protocol for the reopening of the restaurant. The outbreak affected more than 157 people, including 16 who required hospital admission but were later discharged, according to sources from the Ministry of Health.
Once the tests have been completed, the City Council will initiate the pertinent file that may or may not conclude with a sanction.
Opened in 1991 by Daniel Garcia and Dolores Cuerda, this traditional food house with the option of ‘home delivery’ is known for its famous potato omelette. It is the winner of several regional and national awards, with sales of more than 100,000 units per year, as reported by niusdiario.es.
