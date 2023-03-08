3 DeFi Cryptos to keep an eye on for the next Bull Market: HedgeUp (HDUP), Gains Network (GNS), and Ethereum (ETH)

By EWN • 08 March 2023 • 17:00

When the global crypto market capitalisation crossed $800 billion just two days into the New Year, most cryptocurrency analysts were not surprised. For a market projected at a CAGR of 12.2% between 2021 and 2030, it was only a matter of time before the global cryptocurrency market bounced back from the setbacks of the past year and clocked in new gains. Launching innovative products with multiple use cases makes the market enjoyable. Take the case of HedgeUp ($HDUP), which enables crypto users to access alternative investment products, or Gains Network ($GNS), which helps developers deploy decentralised tools. Even old favourites like Ethereum ($ETH) are continuously evolving to keep up with the times to keep users hooked.

HedgeUp: Where alternative investment products meet decentralised finance

HedgeUp is a decentralised platform where crypto users can explore opportunities offered by alternative investment products like aviation, gold, luxury watches, wine, and gold. These products act as a hedge against market volatility and safeguard returns.

Its native token $HDUP is the primary cryptocurrency on the network and can be used for transactional obligations like staking. Its supply of 999,000,000 units is divided between different use cases to support the platform’s growth. The largest share of tokens has been set aside for presale transactions (35%). The remaining supply of tokens is divided between marketing campaigns, charitable donations, staking rewards, team members, founders, advisors, and partners.

HedgeUp’s governance structure has been built on a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) model wherein community members are encouraged to freely voice their suggestions about the team’s plans for the platform and the $HDUP token. Under the HedgeUP DAO, $HDUP holders also get voting rights which they exercise while voting for proposals pitched by other community members. Token holders also get additional benefits for their participation. Likewise, token holders who stake their tokens during staking events get rewarded for their participation. A bigger staking pool ensures ample liquidity, strengthens the markets, and offers crypto users better trading opportunities.

Gains Network’s gTrade clocks new gains

Gains Network is a blockchain platform that offers decentralised tools built on Polygon and Arbitrium. While Polygon offers Ethereum-friendly scaling solutions, Arbitrum is a Layer 2 blockchain built on Ethereum. Thus, the tools available on Gains Network are compatible with Ethereum and EVMs. The platform has also rolled out a native token called $GNS, which comes in handy while dealing with transactional uses. One of the key features of Gains Network is gTrade which has been designed as a liquidity-efficient leveraged trading platform. Gains Network’s synthetic architecture gives gTrade an edge regarding capital efficiency and lower trading fees. The platform’s protocol for the $GNS Token is based on Ethereum’s ERC-20 model and ERC-721 for NFTs. Both NFTs and GNS Tokens are used actively for governance and capturing revenue.

Moreover, the GNS Token is built on a deflationary model; hence, its supply is intentionally kept scarce by burning the tokens. A low supply helps the team in reining in price fluctuations. On January 12, 2023, the gTrade’s volume of transactions crossed $163 million via trades on Polygon and Arbitrium. The figure was gTrade’s third-highest trading over the past six months.

Rise in Ether shark addresses ahead of Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade

Ethereum is one of the oldest cryptocurrencies in the world and is still among the most traded. It powers cryptocurrencies, dApps, and other decentralised systems like virtual machines. Its native token is $ETH, and the cryptocurrency is used for various transactional purposes. An added advantage of leveraging Ethereum is that it is compatible with multiple blockchain networks. Plus, as it is built on the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, it is a sustainable blockchain network. Ethereum switched to a proof-of-stake algorithm in 2022 in a massive software upgrade that spanned over months and was called ‘The Merge’. With the upgrade, the blockchain could reduce energy costs and consumption by more than 99%. Ethereum has been hitting the headlines recently with its upcoming Shanghai upgrade, enabling users to withdraw even staked $ETH tokens. According to its developers, the Shanghai upgrade is on track for a launch in March. Its on-chain data shows a significant surge in Ether shark addresses ahead of the launch. According to price technicals, Ether is expected to clock 35% gains by March 2023 because of fundamental and bullish technical factors.

If you are looking to choose one name from the cryptocurrencies mentioned above, research what analysts are saying. Many analysts who have reviewed the three cryptocurrencies are rooting for HedgeUp for various reasons. Its unique use cases and the ability to act as a hedge against market volatility or staking mechanism have impressed many analysts.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

