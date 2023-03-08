Amber warning for snow issued for central and northern England

After a cold night, with temperatures dipping to -15.4°C at Kinbrace in Scotland, the Arctic influence on our weather continues through the week as milder, more moist air interacts with the cold air from the North.

A number of National Severe Weather Warnings are in place across the UK as snow continues to cause disruption through the week.

An Amber warning for snow has been issued covering an area from the south of the Peak District up to the North Pennines, valid from 1500 Thursday to 1200 Friday. 10-20cm of snow is likely to fall across much of the area, with 30-40cm in some places, and will be accompanied by strong winds.

Ahead of this, a yellow warning for snow and ice covers much of Wales as well as central, southern and eastern England through to 0700 Thursday morning. Within this warning area, 2-4 cm of snow could accumulate quite widely through this evening and overnight, with 5-10cm possible in a few places. As the snow eases temporarily later in the night, an ice risk will remain into Thursday morning where snow has fallen on untreated surfaces.

A larger area across Wales, central England and East Anglia are under a Yellow warning for snow and ice through to 0700 Thursday morning. Within this warning area, 2-4cm of snow could accumulate quite widely through the day and overnight, with 5-10cm possible over higher ground. As the snow eases overnight, clear spells could lead to ice developing and persisting through the morning travel period.

Further north, low-impact yellow warnings for snow and ice are in force for Wednesday evening and Thursday morning with some localised impacts from snow and ice expected.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “The boundary between milder and colder air will slowly move north through Wednesday and overnight, moving the chances of snow further north with it. Snow will have settled quite widely in central parts of the UK as we move into Thursday morning leaving tricky conditions for the morning travel period. It will be another very cold night, especially under clear skies in Scotland where temperatures could get down to -15°C again tonight.”

“An Amber warning for snow has been issued for the high ground running north in the centre of northern England as snow redevelops through the course of Thursday and persist until early Friday. Here we could see up to 40cm of snow accompanied by strong winds causing blizzard conditions.”

Whilst the focus for the heaviest and most impactful snow looks to be focused over the Pennines, a broader yellow warning for snow covers north Wales, northern and central England, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland. This warning is valid from 0700 Thursday through to 1800 Friday.

Matthew continued: “Within this large warning area, snow accumulations are less certain. At low levels, accumulations are expected to be more patchy with 2-5 cm in places. However, higher ground of Scotland, north Wales and Northern Ireland could see 10-20cm.”

Further south in the milder air there will be continued rain showers and breezy conditions, there will be clearer skies and more sunshine by Friday afternoon.

