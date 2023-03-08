Big Eyes Coin set to outshine Crypto giants such as Bitcoin and Ethereum

By EWN • 08 March 2023 • 15:00

With Big Eyes Coin (BIG) making recent history with its presale and as it continues to make strides in the crypto world, it is easy to see why people may believe that Big Eyes is set to replace crypto giants like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Bitcoin: The Mother of Crypto

It is important to pay homage to the token that started crypto as a whole. In the beginning, there was Bitcoin and since its launch in 2009, there has been a surge of altcoins infiltrating the market. Bitcoin has reigned supreme over the last few years and has certainly surged in price. Around May of 2016, Bitcoin was only costing around $500, however, today Bitcoin costs around $22.4K.

Although Bitcoin is the original cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is still flawed in many ways. It is the highest-ranking crypto according to market cap, but there are risks to investment, due to the high volatility of the token. In 2022 Bitcoin fell more than 75% below its all-time high. The volatility may put some people off of investing, however, the benefit of investing in Bitcoin is that because it is so popular it is very widely accepted as a method of payment for regular everyday transactions.

Ethereum: Bitcoin 2.0

Ethereum markets itself as the next level up of Bitcoin, implementing blockchain technology into cryptocurrency. Ethereum is a very widely used decentralised blockchain network that is powered by the Ether token. However many crypto platforms host their tokens on the Ethereum network.

Users can make transactions, earn interest when holding tokens in their accounts and use, store and buy NFTs. Although Ethereum is very popular. Many other blockchain platforms are outdoing Ethereum, as speed and reliability are scarce on the platform. For example, Ethereum only allows for 15 to 30 transactions in a single second. Whereas competitors like Avalanche (AVA) allow over six thousand transactions per second.

Big Eyes Coin: The Crypto Conversant Cat

Big Eyes, is a popular community-driven coin making recent history with its presale, having made over $30M during the presale alone. Big Eyes is more than just a cute crypto-conversant cat, Big Eyes cares about the people and the planet equally and aims to create something that everyone can get involved in. With the launch of Loot Boxes, Big Eyes has added an element of excitement to presales. Giving people a chance to win big with Big Eyes. The $10K Excali-Paw chest can let a lucky winner leave with $1M worth of BIG.

Big Eyes is a very generous cat, a cat that wants to do everything possible to protect its food source. This is why Big Eyes has chosen to donate 5% of all tokens to help save the oceans from pollution and overfishing. Investors also won’t be able to withdraw their BIG for two years after the initial investment. This will give time for the value of BIG to grow, so buyers will be able to see their funds multiply.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido