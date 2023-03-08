Bitcoin & Ethereum slide after weekend Crypto Tumble: Big Eyes Coin progresses with pre-sale

By EWN • 08 March 2023 • 15:30

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two most valued cryptocurrencies in the world, saw their prices continue the downward trend as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization dipped further in overnight trading.

The global crypto market cap, at the time of writing, had declined overnight by 0.45% to $1.02 trillion from $1.08 trillion a week ago. Despite the controversies the crypto industry has been battling over the past few months, experts continue to stick with their predictions that the industry will recover from last year’s FTX crash and show a positive outlook as the year progresses.

On a lighter and more positive note, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) was ticking away in numbers with its presale as it looks to capitalise on its image as a new entry to the market.

Bitcoin, Bulls in Crisis

Having crashed last week from $23,880.63 to $22,198.98, Bitcoin (BTC) failed to find any form of recovery over the weekend, leaving bulls with much to do to find green trading. Bitcoin was trading at $22,400.36, at the time of writing, with a weekly decline of 4.40%.

The world’s oldest currency did show a slight 0.06% recovery in hourly trading, but experts warn that failure by bulls to support the upward movement could see Bitcoin’s price crash below $20,000. Another analysis, however, indicated that Bitcoin bears the potential to reach the $40,000 mark in a few months.

Ethereum, Bears Dominate Price Movement

Ethereum (ETH) showed a slight recovery of 0.17% in hourly trading but was not sufficient enough to convert its price to an upward trend as it continued to trade downwards, showing a weekly drop of 4.42% to trade at $1,564.52.

The second most powerful cryptocurrency in the market, Ethereum, posted a 7-day low of $1,551.74 after trading at a 30-day high of $1,732.80. Experts suggest that if the bearish movement persists, Ethereum could see its price trade below $1500 in the weeks to come.

Big Eyes Coin, Presale Power

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new KYC-verified community-owned ERC-20 meme token that has been built on the Ethereum blockchain. The Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus Big Eyes Coin uses allows the meme token to validate transactions which also reduces blockchain energy requirements by eliminating crypto mining, a process that contributes significantly to climate change.

Big Eyes Coin has a visible wallet that will hold 5% of its total token supply to be donated to several ocean-saving charities.

Big Eyes Coin is currently in stage 12 of its presale and surpassed $31 million in presale tokens and will go live when it raises $50 million at the end of stage 15. Due to the impressive numbers racked up in quick succession, the Big Eyes Coin presale was named the most successful presale in the last two years. Big Eyes Coin launched its presale in August 2022 with a BIG token priced at $0.0001, and 12 stages later, a BIG token is worth $0.00049 with an investor likely to receive 2,040,816 BIG coins at the launch date for a purchase of $1000 worth of BIG. This is in comparison to the $10,000,000 worth of BIG coins an investor would earn after purchasing a token in stage 1 at $0.0001.

Big Eyes Coin has been running its gaming feature, Loot Boxes, which can be found during gameplay, earned as a reward or paid for with real money. The most valuable loot box, Excali-Paw Master Chest, costs $10,000 to open and contains prizes ranging from $10,000 to a whopping $1 million worth of BIG tokens.

The other loot boxes, Cute Box, Kitty Vault, and Super Saiyan Box, cost $100, $500, and $1000, respectively, to open with prizes ranging from $5000, $25,000, and $100,000 worth of BIG tokens. The loot boxes are only a presale offer. Buyers will not lose any money as the results are always randomized, and at the minimum, users will always get their money back.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido