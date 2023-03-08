By Imran Khan • 08 March 2023 • 19:22

Boy pepper sprayed, castrated and then thrown inside a ditch by suspects who wanted body parts for ‘satanic or voodoo ritual’ Image by Roxane 134 Shutterstock.com

Police in South Africa are investigating a case of attempted murder after a boy was found castrated before he was pepper sprayed in the eyes

A six-year-old boy was found in a ditch covered in blood after he had been castrated by suspects in South Africa.

According to local reports, cited in Mail Online, the horrific case has sent shockwaves in the town of Boksburg in Gauteng Province, as locals believe that the incident was related to removing body parts for ‘Satanism or voodoo rituals’.

Two criminals were also seen by residents around the area, as people rushed to the boy after hearing his cries.

They found him terribly wounded in a ditch, where he was reported to be covered in blood and left for dead.

Residents said that they found him near a gold mine at the Blue Skye informal settlement.

Colonel Matshedeso Mbele, Boksburg South African Police station commander stated that the case is being investigated as attempted murder.

Mbele added that the identities of the suspects who attacked the boy are unknown while denying to comment further on the injuries sustained by him.

A local resident cited by the report said, “I know the boy and he is often around looking for a bit of food or a bit of loose change and he gets by and is always smiling and is always polite”.

The statement added, “He was found out in an overgrown field with his genitals missing and unable to see properly due to the pepper spray which is dreadfully painful on its own”.

“The rumours are that it is Satanism or taking body parts for a voodoo ritual but this little boy will now not be able to have children ever”, said a quote by another resident from the region.

