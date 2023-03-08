Breaking: Marbella accident, tanker truck overturns

By Sarah Newton-John • 08 March 2023 • 9:32

A tanker truck has overturned near La Canada shopping centre in Marbella this morning. No injuries are reported. The contents of the truck, believed to be water, are pouring down Ojen and onto the roadway. Firemen were close by at the time of the accident.

Marbella is in Malaga in Andalucia.

