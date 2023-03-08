By Imran Khan • 08 March 2023 • 17:19

BREAKING: Police in UK investigating England and Man City player Kyle Walker for alleged indecent exposure. Photo by Christian Bertrand Shutterstock.com

English professional football player Kyle Walker is being investigated by police in UK for a case related to alleged indecent exposure

Kyle Andrew Walker, an English professional footballer who plays as a right-back for Premier League club Manchester City and the England national team is being investigated by police in the UK. According to the Cheshire police, cited by SkyNews, “Officers were investigating the incident following the circulation of a video on social media”.

The incident reportedly happened inside a bar on Sunday, March 5 after Manchester City beat Newcastle 2-0 during the Premier League match.

A statement by police said, “”On Wednesday 8 March, Cheshire police was made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an indecent exposure which allegedly occurred in the Wilmslow area.

“Enquiries in relation to the incident are in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time”, it added.

___________________________________________________________

