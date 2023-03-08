By Imran Khan • 08 March 2023 • 18:33

British Airways flight attendant allegedly raped in Barbados by UK ex-pat. Photo by NAPA Shutterstock.com

Police in Barbados is investigating a case after a British Airways flight attendant was allegedly raped during a stopover by an ex-pat from the UK

A flight attendant from British Airways has been allegedly raped in Barbados during a stopover.

According to Mail Online, the incident happened after the woman was joined by a man while she was having drinks with her crew members.

She then invited him to her room, as reported, where the incident allegedly happened.

Police said that, a statement given by the woman said that once the man was in the bedroom, he raped her.

Officials said that the case is being investigated and that “the assailant faces arrest”.

“This is an active investigation after an allegation of rape was made by a member of the British Airways crew,” said Assistant Commissioner Jefferson Clark.

“We know the identity of the man and where he lives, but he is not home. It is a small island, and we will locate him. He is a Caucasian so most likely an ex-pat.”

A spokesperson from the police also said that “’She has told us in her statement the man was known to her”.

“She invited him back to her hotel room but what took place was not consensual. There is an allegation of rape”.

The statement added, “This is being treated very seriously and we are pursuing an arrest.”

The flight attendant will stay on the island while the investigations are being conducted.

British Airways has also made a statement after the incident and said, “This is a police matter and we’re supporting our colleagues at this time”.

___________________________________________________________

