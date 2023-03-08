Caixabank will say No to Spain’s 4.8 per cent windfall tax

By Linda Hall • 08 March 2023 • 15:26
CAIXABANK: CEO Gonzalo Cortazar said bank would challenge windfall tax
Photo credit: CaixaBank Twitter
The bank joins other Spanish lenders in objecting to the temporary tax announced by the government in December to finance the €6 billion measures introduced to counteract the cost of living crisis.
The group – in which Spain’s government still has a holding of just over 16 per cent via the 2009 Bank Restructuring Fund (FROB) – described the tax as “discriminatory, confiscatory and distorting market competition within the eurozone.”
Instead of settling the first advance payment of the windfall tax on net profits of more than €800 million due in February, Caixabank has opted to contest the levy.
Sabadell, Bankinter, Abanca and Kutxabank have joined, or will join, Cataluña-based CaixaBank in appealing against the tax.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
