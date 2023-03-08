By Imran Khan • 08 March 2023 • 21:42
Child killed after grandmother pushing pram was smashed by a lorry
Photo by Stephen Barnes Shutterstock.com
A child has been killed in Northern Ireland after a lorry hit a grandmother who was pushing a pram.
According to Belfast Live the incident took place on a main street, in Moira in a village known as Co Down.
Official reports said that one person was rushed to the hospital after the incident and is presently in a critical state.
Police said that the road where the accident took place has been closed in a recent statement.
“The off-slip to Moira from the M1 is also closed. The advice would be to seek an alternative route for your journey. An update will follow in due course”, said a spokesperson from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
After the accident, a statement has also been issued by Sorcha Eastwood, MLA Lagan Valley Alliance, who said, “I am absolutely devastated for the family that have lost a special little child in an absolutely awful incident in Moira this afternoon”.
“My heart is just broken for them and I know we will all hold the family in prayer over the next while, God bless them all. Just devastating.”
