By Imran Khan • 08 March 2023 • 21:42

Child killed after grandmother pushing pram was smashed by a lorry Photo by Stephen Barnes Shutterstock.com

Tragic accident in Nothern Ireland kills a child after lorry smashed into grandmother pushing a pram

A child has been killed in Northern Ireland after a lorry hit a grandmother who was pushing a pram.

According to Belfast Live the incident took place on a main street, in Moira in a village known as Co Down.

Official reports said that one person was rushed to the hospital after the incident and is presently in a critical state.

Police said that the road where the accident took place has been closed in a recent statement.

“The off-slip to Moira from the M1 is also closed. The advice would be to seek an alternative route for your journey. An update will follow in due course”, said a spokesperson from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

After the accident, a statement has also been issued by Sorcha Eastwood, MLA Lagan Valley Alliance, who said, “I am absolutely devastated for the family that have lost a special little child in an absolutely awful incident in Moira this afternoon”.

“My heart is just broken for them and I know we will all hold the family in prayer over the next while, God bless them all. Just devastating.”

___________________________________________________________

