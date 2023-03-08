CELEBRATING SUCCESS: Happy International Women’s Day from the Euro Weekly News Close
Trending:

Child killed after grandmother pushing pram was smashed by a lorry

By Imran Khan • 08 March 2023 • 21:42

Child killed after grandmother pushing pram was smashed by a lorry Photo by Stephen Barnes Shutterstock.com

Tragic accident in Nothern Ireland kills a child after lorry smashed into grandmother pushing a pram 

A child has been killed in Northern Ireland after a lorry hit a grandmother who was pushing a pram.  

According to Belfast Live the incident took place on a main street, in Moira in a village known as Co Down. 

Official reports said that one person was rushed to the hospital after the incident and is presently in a critical state. 

Police said that the road where the accident took place has been closed in a recent statement.  

The off-slip to Moira from the M1 is also closed. The advice would be to seek an alternative route for your journey. An update will follow in due course”, said a spokesperson from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.  

After the accident, a statement has also been issued by Sorcha Eastwood, MLA Lagan Valley Alliance, who said, “I am absolutely devastated for the family that have lost a special little child in an absolutely awful incident in Moira this afternoon”.  

“My heart is just broken for them and I know we will all hold the family in prayer over the next while, God bless them all. Just devastating.”

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

  

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Imran Khan

Comments

Continue Reading