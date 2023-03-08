Chris Rock deserved that Oscar’s slap for years of jokes about black women, says writer

By Sarah Newton-John • 08 March 2023 • 10:25

Chris Rock/Shutterstock Images

Candace McDuffie, a senior writer at The Root, an African-American online magazine, has published an essay about the now infamous event at last year’s Oscars where actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face after Rock, the host of the awards, made a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.

McDuffie was invited on CNN’s new morning show to talk about her views. She said on the show that Rock, 58, made black women the ‘butt of his jokes for years’ and needed to be held accountable for his words — which she said could incite violence.

‘It’s not so much about being slapped as it’s about accountability, right,’ she told Lemon. ‘He has made black women specifically the butt of his jokes for years and he’s finally being held accountable.

As she told Lemon on Tuesday: ‘Honestly, sitting here, you know, calling Jada out of her name, making fun of her hair condition, talking about her alopecia, words can be violent as well.

‘And as we see black girls and women, we suffer abuse at higher rates in this country, so continuing to humiliate us only perpetuates this,’ she claimed.

‘So I feel this kind of sets the precedent going forward that people will be more careful about how they treat black women.’

She wrote in her piece for The Root on Sunday. ‘It’s not about condoning violence, but words—especially ones that make black women the punchline—should have consequences.’

The interview comes just days after Rock addressed the viral slap across the face in his stand-up special.

