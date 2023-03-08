Esperanza Association’s Healthy Lifestyle Conference returns with empowering event for breast cancer patients and survivors

By Betty Henderson • 08 March 2023 • 12:57

The community-based organisation regularly holds events in Axarquía to raise awareness and funds for the fight against breast cancer and to support survivors. Photo credit: Asociación Esperanza (via Facebook)

THE Esperanza Axarquía Women’s Breast Cancer Association are holding an empowering Day of Health and Wellness at their Annual Healthy Lifestyle Conference, set to take place on Saturday, March 11 at Bou Hotel La Viñuela.

Esperanza Association is thrilled to return to their in-person conference after a hiatus due to the global pandemic. With a focus on addressing cancer from a variety of angles, from medical to smaller-scale treatment and lifestyle advice, this year’s conference promises to be the best one yet.

Cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and healthcare professionals will come together in a friendly community atmosphere to learn more about physical and emotional wellbeing. The event is an amazing opportunity to join forces with like-minded individuals for a day of inspiration, education, and fun.

The event will feature informative talks from experts and psychologists on a range of topics affecting breast cancer patients and survivors, tailored to their experiences. Topics include exercise, nutrition and mental wellness..

After the day’s educational activities, attendees will be treated to a delicious lunch and live music by Miguel Ángel Pastor.

Tickets are free and available by calling: 951250127 or 744488831.