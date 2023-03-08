Ethereum Ecosystem looking forward to Shapella, optimism to upgrade to Bedrock while Dogetti offers 900% returns

By EWN • 08 March 2023 • 16:15

Ethereum Ecosystem waits for Shapella

Shapella or The Shanghai Upgrade will cause the release of staked Ether (ETH) withdrawals. The Ethereum network’s shift to Proof-of-Stake consensus has made validators who stake 32 ETH to approve and add blocks to the blockchain.

The validators have agreed that their staked ETH and any rewards would stay locked up until Shanghai. Seems like the time for unlocking these accrued rewards is near. Although Ethereum Developers haven’t mentioned an official date but it is said that they were aiming for March for the huge upgrade.

Given that it is already March, it is likely that Shanghai might be delayed to April. A dress rehearsal of Shanghai on the Sepolia testnet was run this week by the Ethereum Developers. Ethereum is known for running behind schedule so the upgrade is not expected any time before April.

Optimism Hikes 25% amidst news of Bedrock Upgrade

Optimism (OP) is a layer-two scaling solution for Ethereum, designed to reduce network congestion and gas fees. It aims to increase the speed and efficiency of Ethereum transactions, making them faster and cheaper.

Optimism uses a rollup mechanism to bundle multiple transactions into a single batch, resulting in faster transaction confirmation times. It is designed to improve the scalability of Ethereum by processing a large number of transactions per second, without compromising security or decentralisation.

Optimism is fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which means that developers can use the same programming languages and tools as they do on Ethereum. Transactions on Optimism are significantly cheaper than on the Ethereum mainnet, as they use a different consensus mechanism that is less resource-intensive.

Optimism is set to go through a major upgrade in April with the goal to decrease transaction fees and increase the speed of transactions and compatibility with the EVM. The Upgrade is called Bedrock and will help Optimism to compete with Arbitrum, its major competitor. In February, Optimism token $OP hiked 25% amidst the news of the Bedrock upgrade.

Dogetti Offers 900% Returns At Launch

Dogeti (DETI) aspires to become the biggest family in crypto. With its daily rewards, NFTs and community togetherness, the new coin plans to create generational wealth for every member of the family. Loyalty is the core value of this community driven crypto.

Dogetti has raised the FOMO by offering a family code to the new users. By using the limited time presale welcome code WISEGUY25 one can earn extra 25% DETI on every purchase. Dogetti is ticking all the right boxes when it comes to staying in the crypto race in the long run.

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido