Fans pay their respects as 29-year-old First Dates star dies

By Anna Ellis • 08 March 2023 • 14:42

Fans pay their respects as 29-year-old First Dates star dies. Image: Twitter.

Jordan Dunbar, who was best known for appearances on First Dates Ireland and My Yellow Brick Road, died on Tuesday, March 7.

The Dublin star made a memorable appearance on the first series of the Irish version of the dating series.

Jordan, who worked in a number of hair salons around the Irish capital, later went on to be a part of the makeover series My Yellow Brick Road, which aired in 2019.

TV production company Coco Television, which produces First Dates Ireland confirmed: “Our hearts are broken with the death of Jordan Dunbar, such a talented and beautiful person.”

“We first met him on First Dates and he went on to present My Yellow Brick Road on RTE. He was a joy to work with & it was a privilege to know him. Deepest sympathy to all who loved him.”

A fan posted: “Omg I hadn’t heard😢💔such a lovely person, such a character! He had big dreams & aspirations for his life, especially in TV. I met him once at an industry event, we hit it off and laughed the entire time. May he R.I.P.😔”

 

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

