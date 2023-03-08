Former Paper Lace guitarist pleads guilty to string of serious sexual offences with a minor

Chambers appeared alongside two other paedophiles on Wednesday, March 8, at Nottingham Crown Court.

Joining him in the dock were former Paper Lace roadie 46-year-old Andrew Polkey who admitted a bulk of sex offences on boys, and 46-year-old Matthew Mardell who also pleaded guilty to two indecent assaults on a boy.

The three will be sentenced on April 28.

Regarding bail, Andrew Wesley, representing Chambers said: “He is now 73. He has a single conviction dating back to 2005 and was dealt with in the community and there were no issues there.”

“He has matters at the age of 73 to put in order because that age is significant, bearing in mind the sentence that will be imposed and he will serve two-thirds of it.”

Both Chambers and Polkey were remanded into custody, but Mardell, facing lesser charges, was bailed with an electronic tag between the hours of 8:00.PM and 7:00.AM.

Prosecutor, Adrian Amer, also confirmed Chambers was convicted in January 2005 of possessing child pornography and there was “extensive press coverage in relation to that” in the papers and news.

He told the judge: “He (Chambers) was considered to be a local celebrity in his day due to him being a member of a local pop group. His guilty pleas are likely to be of significance and of interest locally”.

