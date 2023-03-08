Genetic links to prostate cancer revealed in new study

By Sarah Newton-John • 08 March 2023 • 13:19

Prostate cancer ribbon/Shutterstock Images

The largest study undertaken to date on prostate cancer which included data collected from 80,000 men, has been made in the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California and results published in the journal, European Urology.

In the analysis of 19,378 prostate cancer cases and 61,620 healthy controls they discovered nine previously unknown genetic risk factors for prostate cancer, seven of which are more common to, or found exclusively in, men of African descent.

One new variant, found on the 8q24 chromosome region and known to be associated with prostate cancer susceptibility, is only found in men of African ancestry.

“This particular variant is influencing the risk of aggressive disease in this population,” said Christopher Haiman, corresponding author of the study.

In the UK, one in four men of African descent will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. In the US, African American men are 1.7 times more likely to be diagnosed with – and 2.1 times more likely to die from – prostate cancer than white men.

Haiman and his colleagues plan to continue their research into prostate cancer amongst men of African ancestry, including how access to care and other social determinants influence the incidence, progression and survival rates of the disease.

The incidence of prostate cancer among African-American men is 64% higher than among Caucasian men

According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 man in 8 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. Prostate cancer is more likely to develop in older men and in non-Hispanic Black men. About 6 cases in 10 are diagnosed in men who are 65 or older, and it is rare in men under 40.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.