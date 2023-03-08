By Imran Khan • 08 March 2023 • 20:05

Horrific mid-air collusion in U.S. between two plane kills four people as they crash into lake Image: Screengrab @Rawalerts Twitter.com

Officials in the U.S. said a college student and local flight instructor were among four people killed after two small planes collided in mid-air

A tragic accident in the U.S. has resulted in the killing of four people after two planes collided in mid-air.

The incident took place in Winter Haven, Florida, as per Fox News, above a local lake.

Authorities said that the planes collided above Lake Hartridge close to the regional airport on Tuesday, March 7 during the afternoon.

“One plane has partially submerged, while the other was fully submerged 21 feet underwater”, said Steve Lester, Polk County Sheriff’s Office chief of staff.

Police said that two of the victims were flying a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed-wing plane and have been identified as Polk State College student Zachary Jean Mace and Faith Irene Baker, Sunrise Aviation pilot and flight instructor.

Randall Elbert Crawford, a resident of Pennsylvania was identified as the third victim who was along with another unidentified person flying a Piper J-3 Cub seaplane.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of those who were killed in today’s crash. The NTSB and FAA will be investigating the cause and circumstances of the collision. Please keep the families in your prayers during this difficult and stressful time,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Officials have also said that the incident is presently being investigated, as the reason for the collision remains unclear.

A video of the incident posted on Twitter by @Rawalerts shows the two planes submerged inside lake Hartridge in Winter Haven.

