Irish stars of ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ reveal their love of Ireland

By Sarah Newton-John • 08 March 2023 • 12:49

Colin Farrell is a Cork man/Shutterstock Images

Actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, friends and co-stars, are doing the PR circuit for their Oscar-nominated film, “The Banshees of Inisherin” and appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” ahead of the glamour award show.

When asked about their favourite places in Ireland, Gleeson was deliberately vague as he said he likes to be private and quiet, but said he shared his love for “anywhere around the West coast of Ireland”. Farrell on the other hand revealed that a town in West Cork is his favourite place:

“There’s a town, at one stage was the second biggest white fish port in Europe and it’s called Castletownbere. It’s in a part of Ireland, down the southwest, called the Beara Peninsula and it’s incredibly rugged and can almost feel hostile, but not fully,” he told the audience.

“The people are really extraordinary, and they’re tough, but they’re fundamentals are so, so decent. But the landscape is beautiful of course and it’s right on the lip of the Atlantic.

“It’s where I also did my first professional job when I was 20 or 21 and I’ve been back there since. I’ve taken my kids there so that place holds a special place in my heart.”

Farrell famously was banned from a pub in the town during that first professional job. However, the pub’s owner, Adrienne McCarthy, who owns McCarthy’s Bar told The Echo that the ban has been lifted and they are friends.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.