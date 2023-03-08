New Crypto Dogetti prepares for stage 2 pre-sale Action – Dogecoin fighting consolidation

By EWN • 08 March 2023 • 17:25

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation dipped heavily over the past 24 hours as a potential collapse of US bank Silvergate Capital. The crypto-friendly bank’s share price crashed by 55% after it announced to the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it would not be able to file its annual report by the deadline as it is in the process of deciding whether it is viable for the company to continue operations.

The announcement sent waves across the cryptocurrency industry, causing its global market cap to drop overnight by 3.77% to $1.03 trillion from a 24-hour high of $1.08 trillion.

The fallout at Silvergate Capital rippled across the crypto marketplace, causing the prices of several top currencies, including Dogecoin (DOGE), to dip. Parallely, Dogecoin (DETI), a new meme token entry, continued its presale as it nears progression to its 2nd stage.

Dogecoin, potential crash after steep price fall?

Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme token in the crypto market, has been trading sideways for the past few days as it has been hovering between $0.07424 and $0.08274 over the past week. Dogecoin has been attempting since November 2022 to break away from the range of $0.0705 and $0.946, but the meme token has failed, pushing DOGE into consolidation.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.07595 with a weekly downward trend of 9.66%, having dropped overnight by 5.79%. Experts suggest that Dogecoin’s downward movement since the start of February is attributed to the appreciation of the US dollar while indicating that DOGE could drop below $0.0645 if it continues to signal a sell.

Dogecoin held a market capitalisation of $10.06 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $547 million and a circulating supply of 132 billion.

Dogetti: Innovative NFTs & Presale Amplifies Doge Dominance

Dogetti (DETI) is a new doge-based meme token with a brand new and unique approach to the meme coin space with its innovative ecosystem, tokenomics, and an eye-catching pre-sale.

Launched in early February, Dogetti wants to create a revolutionary meme coin that would be owned and controlled by the community or the ‘Dogetti Family”, with the express goal of shifting wealth into the Decentralised Finance ecosystem and creating a sense of belonging and shared purpose among its holders.

Now in stage 1 of its presale, Dogetti has so far raised $375,554 in presale tokens and is soon set to advance to stage 2 when it reaches $500,000. Dogetti’s presale will be active across five stages. DETI holders can use the bonus code ‘WISEGUY25’ to receive an additional 25% DETI tokens when the meme token goes live on the market.

A DETI token is currently worth $0.00007, which would mean a return of 14,285,714 DETI tokens at launch if an investor buys $1000 worth of DETI. The price will, however, surge by 300% in stage 2 to $0.00029 and by 900% to $0.0007 in stage 5 when the currency goes live on the market. In simple terms, an investment now in the early stages of presale would ensure a massive return at the launch.

DogettiNFTs, a feature Dogetti takes the most pride in, is a collectible digital asset that DETI users can adopt as their very own Dogetti puppy and use as a digital companion to breed, grow and sell other Dogetti NFTs in exchange for fiat or crypto. DogettiSwap can be used to swap any ERC-20 token with a 6% transaction fee; 2% will be redistributed among all Dogetti token holders, 2% will be added to a charity wallet, and 2% will be split between the liquidity and burn wallets. DogettiDAO is for the DETI family to shape the direction of the project and earn rewards for their participation.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido