OCU study reveals the cheapest supermarket chain in Spain is in Andalucia

OCU, the Organisation of Consumers and Users in Spain published its latest study this Tuesday, March 7. It classified the supermarket chains operating in Spain according to their price. The results showed that an Andalucian chain of supermarkets was the cheapest one of all those analysed.

This analysis determined which were the most expensive and the cheapest distributors on average. In addition, it compared preparing an economic basket in the different stores to determine which of the companies is cheaper to shop at.

The OCU study also analysed the impact of inflation on the shopping basket based on the data from its last study published on September 27, 2022. They discovered that the purchase has become 13 per cent more expensive.

As determined by OCU months ago, choosing the cheapest firm can save a shopper €994 on average per year, but this figure can rise to €3,500 in some cities.

To prepare this study, the OCU looked at a shopping basket that included 239 basic food and drug products. Regarding the companies included, the entity visited 1,180 establishments in 65 municipalities to compare more than 173,000 product prices.

As a result, the OCU analysis determined which is the cheapest supermarket chain in Spain. The objective of this information is to give consumers options so that they can plan their purchases and achieve significant savings in their annual spending, which can often reach almost €1,000.

The Andalucian chain in question was Dani Supermercados, a company dedicated to ‘always offering the best prices and products to our customers’. It was created 64 years ago in the city of Granada and currently has 19 stores throughout the Community.

Although Dani shares a podium with another locally-based supermarket, Tifer, in the ‘cheapest chain’ category; it also remains the cheapest supermarket in the ‘fresh basket’.

Dani and Tifer were followed by Family Cash, Alcampo, and Supeco in the cheapest chain category. Regarding the economic basket, the cheapest option was Hiperdino (a supermarket with a presence in the Canary Islands). In the brand basket, Sangüi was the best option to make the purchase.

Dani, the cheapest supermarket chain in Spain, has two stores in the province of Malaga. The first, opened in 1995, is located on Avenida de la Legion in Antequera, and the second, its last opening, is on Calle Inca in Fuengirola, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

