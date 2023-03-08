Retail treat in Málaga as flagship Aliexpress shop prepares to open this weekend

By Betty Henderson • 08 March 2023 • 13:57

Aliexpress already has several shop locations in Spain including Madrid which opened back in 2019. Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com.

ALIEXPRESS is set to transform shopping experiences in Málaga with the opening of its first shop in the province. The Chinese retail company will open its doors in Málaga’s Plaza Mayor shopping centre on Saturday, March 11.

The online retail giant’s shop will be located in the heart of the bustling shopping centre, next to Mediamarkt in a vacant shop which was previously owned by Xiaomi. The shop will be the third in Andalucía following the opening of two locations in Sevilla.

However, unlike the shops in Sevilla that focus on pick-up services, this Málaga ‘Aliexpress Plaza’ will be a bigger space, where shoppers can browse and purchase a range of products on the spot. The shop is set to stock a variety of home and kitchenware, children’s games and toys, sports equipment as well as branded merchandise including Disney, Harry Potter and Marvel items.

The Chinese online sales platform, which is owned by the Alibaba Group, has been pushing for the opening of physical shops in Spain since 2019. And with eight stores already scattered across the country, it’s no wonder they’ve set their sights on the sunny streets of Málaga.