Russell T Davies in theatre for Doctor Who for the foreseeable future

By Sarah Newton-John • 08 March 2023 • 14:43

Stephen Russell Davies OBE, born in 1963, the Welsh screenwriter and television producer whose works include “Queer as Folk”, “The Second Coming” and “Nolly” is in the spotlight now for his work on the “Doctor Who” series, which celebrates 60 years this year.

An Oxford University graduate, Davies, who had comedy aspirations, worked at the BBC and Granada Television and revived and ran Doctor Who between 2005 and 2010 with Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant in the leading roles.

Following a move to Los Angeles in 2009 Davies and his partner Andrew Smith returned to the UK in 2011 when Smith was diagnosed with cancer. He passed away in 2018. Davies returned to Channel 4 for a third time in 2021 as creator of It’s a Sin, a semi-autobiographical drama about the HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980s and 1990s.

Davies returned as “Doctor Who” showrunner in October of last year and his first episodes of his second tenure will be the 60th anniversary specials. Speaking this week on a Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Davies said he will be working on “Doctor Who” “…for years I think actually, I will have to spend years on that”.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Davies also said of returning to the show: “It is lovely. I only came back because I had things to do, things I wanted to do and stories I wanted to write. It doesn’t feel like I am going back, as clichéd as it sounds. It feels like I am going forward.

“The fact that I have loved that show my entire life and it is my first memory in life, not my first memory of television but my first memory in life… and remember all those years later it becomes the number one show in Britain it’s like, how lucky am I? Very, very lucky.”

Davies was born the same year 1963 as the first “Doctor Who” episode aired on television, with William Hartnell as the First Doctor.

