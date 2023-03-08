By Anna Ellis • 08 March 2023 • 13:20
"Russia’s increased targeting of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure is moral bankruptcy" says UK government. Dmytro Larin / Shutterstock.com.
On Wednesday, March 8, the UK Government confirmed that during the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) meeting in Vienna, Austria, Emma Logan made a speech.
She confirmed: “On 23 February the UN General Assembly adopted, with 141 votes in favour, a resolution deploring the dire human rights and humanitarian consequences of the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, including the continuous attacks against critical infrastructure with devastating consequences for civilians”.
“Standing alongside Ukraine, 140 countries called for an immediate cessation of the attacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine and any deliberate attacks on civilian objects, including schools and hospitals.”
“When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Putin expected to succeed within weeks. Twelve months later, Putin is losing his war and resorting to desperate measures. He is indiscriminately striking civilian areas and critical national infrastructure across the country.”
She added: “Many of these strikes have no military value, they are deliberately aimed at spreading terror amongst civilians. By targeting strikes on thermal Power Plants and Hydroelectric dams, he is seeking to plunge Ukraine’s population into cold and darkness. This, after Russia itself, joined others at the UN Security Council two years ago, in April 2021, to adopt Resolution 2573 demanding that parties to armed conflict comply with international humanitarian law obligations, and spare civilian infrastructure critical to essential service delivery, whilst also protecting civilians operating it.”
In response, the UK has provided over €4.5 million to support the Agency’s work in Ukraine. We have also strengthened our support to help Ukraine deal with attacks on broader energy infrastructure. To date, the UK has provided almost £80 million of support, including:
