Saint David’s Day success as Benalmádena celebrates Welsh patron saint’s day with huge community party

By Betty Henderson • 08 March 2023 • 15:00

Plaza de la Mezquita in Benalmádena was bustling with people as the Welsh and international community came together to celebrate Saint David’s Day Photo credit: Cath John (via Facebook)

THE Welsh community on the Costa del Sol showed out in force to celebrate Saint David’s Day with a huge party in Benalmádena on Wednesday, March 1.

The celebrations were an incredible success with organisers from the Welsh Society on the Costa del Sol receiving amazing feedback from all attendees. Chilly weather couldn’t dampen the festive mood as musicians gathered to play traditional music, international guests socialised and enjoyed delicious Welsh dishes.

A whole host of musicians including Laura Elen, Mario Ross, Frankie B Singer, Ben Nelmes, Siobhan Tierney, Wayne Ward, and the Costa Soul Singers entertained guests all afternoon long in the packed Plaza Mezquita in Benalmádena.

Organisers took to Facebook after the event to thank everyone for attending and all of the musicians and volunteers who helped to put on the celebration of Welsh heritage, more than 2,500 kilometres away.

The Welsh Society on the Costa Del Sol is a small but tight-knit community, who love to celebrate their culture and share it with fellow residents in the region.