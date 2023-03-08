By Imran Khan • 08 March 2023 • 23:56

Student arrested in Spain after he planned to shoot his schoolmates and teachers Photo by RomanSigaev Shutterstock.com

Police in Spain have arrested a student for announcing that he would attack his school in Palma and posting photos of weapons on social media

A student has been arrested in Spain ate he allegedly intended to shoot his fellow schoolmates and teachers.

The Policia Nacional said that the student was arrested in Palma, as he had also posted photos of weapons on a social network and expressed his intention to attack the school in the Balearic capital where he studies.

As per El Mundo, he was arrested on Monday on charges of perpetrating a crime related to causing public disorder.

The boy had posted photos of weapons and threatening messages on a social network on February 23, the police said.

Officials said that “he has planned to shoot at his school and, to do so, he had specified the time and order of corridors and classrooms in which he was allegedly planning to shoot students and teachers”.

The investigation of the social networks has been carried out by agents of the Cybercrime group of the Policia Nacional, who provided it to the Technological Crimes and Economic Crime group.

Police said that following the investigations the alleged perpetrator was arrested for the safety of the students and teachers.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.