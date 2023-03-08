Torre del Mar Triathlon to push athletes to new heights of endurance in 30th anniversary edition

By Betty Henderson • 08 March 2023 • 13:15

Swimmers launch off into the sea in last year’s triathlon in Torre del Mar. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Vélez-Málaga (via Facebook)

TORRE del Mar’s popular triathlon is set to return on Sunday, March 26 and this year’s edition is extra special as the event enters its third decade. Athletes are preparing for an adrenaline-fuelled morning of sports against the town’s scenic backdrop.

Athletes will have three different disciplines to choose from during the event including a ‘half triathlon’ beginning at 8am, followed by an ‘Olympic triathlon’ at 10am and the ‘Sprint triathlon’ at 12pm. The event timings have been modified to improve safety and guarantee a spacious course for all participants.

The event is not just a competition however. As in previous years, the event is also a charity initiative, raising funds for the fight against ALS.

Announcing this year’s event, the Deputy Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Pérez Atencia expressed his excitement, saying, “We are talking about one of the oldest municipal sports competitions, and this year will be a unique occasion”.

Athletes interested in participating in the event can complete a registration form online at: www.triatlontorredelmar.es

The event promises to be a thrilling morning of competition while experiencing the beauty of Torre del Mar.