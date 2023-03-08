By Chris King • 08 March 2023 • 1:32

Image of Mossos d'Esquadra officers. Credit: mossos d'esquadra

A French diplomat is believed to have been involved in the suspected poisoning incident at a gay sauna in Barcelona

Wednesday, March 8 at 1:30am

A French diplomat is believed to have been behind the suspected drug intoxication incident that occurred in a gay sauna in Barcelona last Sunday 5. According to unofficial sources of the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Gallic envoy allegedly showed up at the Casanova Sauna on Saturday at dawn with his bodyguard, as reported by cronicaglobal.elespanol.com.

Although no investigation will take place – because nobody wished to lodge a formal complaint – the police source said that suspicions are focused on the presence of a French diplomat in the facility. They believe he began to distribute adulterated drugs among the attendees, causing five injuries, two of them critical.

Police patrols and teams from the Medical Emergency System (SEM) responded to an alert from the facility at 6:42am on Sunday morning. Five people were treated and two of them were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

It is suspected that those affected could have consumed the so-called ‘G’. in the night world this is the name for a new variation of the narcotic GHB or liquid ecstasy. The drug is a colourless and odourless substance – whose matrix component is gamma-hydroxybutyrate – which is administered in liquid form into a person’s drink.

The police forces support the thesis of the individual responsibility of the diplomat – who was also evacuated – as the cause of the event. They maintained that the owner of the facility ‘did what he had to’ by calling the police and medical services when some of the customers began to show symptoms of poisoning. One of the injured, they added, was a man who accidentally hit his head when drug use clouded his balance.

Sunday, March 5 at 9:07pm

According to sources from the Generalitat’s Medical Emergency System (SEM), two men are in critical condition in Barcelona medical facilities this evening, Sunday, March 5. They were admitted after allegedly being poisoned by undetermined substances in a sauna in Barcelona’s Eixample district. Three other males are in a less serious condition.

An alert was received by the emergency services at 06:42am this morning. Those affected, said to be between 30 and 50 years old, were subsequently transferred to medical centres in the city. The critically ill were taken to the Hospital Clinic and the Hospital de Sant Pau.

At this point, they are under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the respective medical centres. The less serious were transported to the Hospital del Mar and the Hospital Sagrat Cor.

As reported by ElCaso.cat, SEM immediately deployed six ambulances to the location. An operational coordination team and another logistics team were also dispatched to No 57 Calle Casanova, which is the location of a popular gay sauna in the district, according to The Mossos d’Esquadra. Intoxicats per substàncies tòxiques a #Barcelona. Activem 6 unitats terrestres, 1 Equip de Coordinació Operativa i 1 de logística.

5 afectats:

Home, crític, H. Clínic

Home, menys greu H. del Mar

Home, menys greu, H. Sagrat Cor

Home, crític, H. Sant Pau

Home, menys greu, H. Mar. — SEM. Generalitat (@semgencat) March 5, 2023 A full investigation has been launched by the Mossos. Although no criminality has been detected they are said to not be ruling out any hypothesis at this stage. At this stage of the investigation, there is no indication of what kind of substances the five affected could have been poisoned with. This will be hopefully determined by the results of tests carried out, as reported by 20minutos.es.