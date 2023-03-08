UK announces sanctions against global violators of women’s rights

The secretary is mainly targeting gender-based violence in Iran, Syria, South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

This package includes four individuals and one entity involved in grievous activities – including military figures who have overseen rape and other forms of gender-based violence in conflicts in Syria, South Sudan and the Central African Republic. It also sanctions government institutions in Iran responsible for enforcing mandatory dress codes for women in Iran with unreasonable force.

The tough sanctions were announced after the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office earlier launched a new strategy which aims to tackle increasing threats to gender equality, from conflict to humanitarian crises to climate change.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “Promoting gender equality brings freedom, boosts prosperity and trade, and strengthens the security of us all. However, hard-won gains on gender equality are under increasing threat.”

“These sanctions send a clear message that the perpetrators of abhorrent gender-based violence must be held accountable.”

“We are increasing our efforts to stand up for women and girls, and will use all the tools at our disposal to tackle the inequalities which remain.”