By Anna Ellis • 08 March 2023 • 13:02
UK Caravan & Motorhome Club announce winner of Most Attractive Campsite Award. Image: Kikopark / Facebook.
Nestled behind protective sand dunes, on a white sandy beach, right next to the Mediterranean Sea, Kikopark Campsite in Valencia, Spain, is crowned the winner.
The winners of the awards were selected from a shortlist compiled by the Club’s experienced campsite teams, members in the camping and caravanning industry and feedback from members over the last year.
Nick Lomas, director general of the Caravan and Motorhome Club, said: “The award recognises the quality offered by European campsites with their great service, friendliness and innovation to ensure our members have the best possible choice and to help members and non-members make the best decision of where to travel this year based on their individual travel needs.”
With direct access to the beach, Kikopark tourers can enjoy a number of watersports from paddle boarding, windsurfing and jet skiing. Yoga, beach volleyball and aqua fitness are just some of the other sporting activities available. In the summer months, the campsite’s Xirikiko Beach Bar opens offering stunning sea views overlooking the nearby marina.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
