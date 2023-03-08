UK to arrest and deport ‘illegal’ migrants, no asylum given

By Sarah Newton-John • 08 March 2023 • 12:23

Rishi Sunak, British PM/Shutterstock Images

The UK has announced new laws on asylum seekers on March 7, with the consequences that “illegal” migrants who arrive in Britain by sea will not be granted asylum, but will be arrested and will be promptly deported.

“Today, we are introducing legislation to make clear that if you come here illegally you can’t claim asylum, you can’t benefit from our modern slavery protections, you can’t make spurious human rights claims and you can’t stay,” said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a press conference to present the immigration bill that his government has launched in Parliament.

“People must know that if they come here illegally, it will result in their detention and swift removal,” the British premier added.

“Once this happens, and they know it will happen, they will not come and the boats will stop,” he said.

The future legislation will be retroactive, said Sunak, meaning that the measures will be applied to migrants who have already arrived in the UK.

Saying that he understood that this move will generate debate about the harshness of the measures, Sunak added that his intention is to offer secure and legal routes for those who need them most.

In 2022, about 13,000 Albanians arrived in the UK by boat, about one-third of the total number of migrants to the country during that period. Along with the future immigration law, the government also announced an agreement with Albania whereby London recognizes its status as a “safe country,” a status that will facilitate deportations of migrants from British territory.

The new legislation echoes the Australian Liberal Party’s Pacific Solution in 2001 to “stop the boats” to deal with illegal migrants landing in Australia and the issue of asylum seekers has been contentious for years in the country.

The people who may be expelled from the UK will also be barred from entering the country for life, “as (they are) in America and Australia,” Sunak said.

The British judiciary last June gave the green light to the controversial plan to send migrants to Rwanda instead of offering them asylum on British soil, although the Appeals Court is scheduled to review that decision next month.

