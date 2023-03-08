By Chris King • 08 March 2023 • 2:59

Image of a Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.

One of the top three most-wanted criminals, a Polish national, was arrested in the Malaga city of Marbella by National Police officers.

As reported by the National Police in a statement on Tuesday, March 7, a Polish fugitive was arrested in the Malaga city of Marbella. He was being chased by the Polish judicial authorities and was among the three most-wanted criminals in Europe.

Specifically, he was said to have organised and directed a criminal group in Poland that was dedicated to committing tax and criminal offences. The fugitive was considered one of the most important white-collar criminals in this country.

The detainee was charged with crimes against public order, document falsification, money laundering, tax offences and belonging to a criminal organisation. He maintained an attitude of extreme vigilance, observing everything around him as a security measure.

Last year, Poland decided to include the now detainee on the list of Europe’s Most Wanted Fugitives, as one of the three most wanted fugitives at the European level.

According to the Polish authorities, he organised and led a multi-person criminal group to commit tax and criminal offences. They allegedly deceived the tax authorities and laundered large sums of money.

An investigation began in 2022 when the Polish authorities contacted the National Police, taking into account the nature of the crimes committed by the wanted man. His case was carried out within the Enfast framework of the European network of fugitives.

The rapid and high mobility of the elusive criminal between the Spanish provinces made his arrest difficult. In the video surveillance images extracted, he could be observed with an attitude of extreme surveillance, observing his entire environment as a security measure.

Finally, after a surveillance and monitoring operation of the fugitive, it was found that he was in a cafeteria in the city of Marbella. When he was arrested, the detainee was fully covered with a cap, dark glasses and a coat, as reported by malagahoy.es.

