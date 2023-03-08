‘We must prepare for the worst-case scenario,’ say Taiwanese

By Sarah Newton-John • 08 March 2023 • 7:34

Taiwan and China/Shutterstock Images

Taipei’s Freedom Square was the venue for a demonstration last month where Taiwanese politicians and people met to mark the one year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

Tension between China and Taiwan has existed for 70 years, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised fears among some Taiwanese: full-scale wars are no longer a thing of the past. A survey conducted last October asked respondents if they agree with the following statement: “The most important lesson the war in Ukraine has for national defense education is that you must fight to save your own country:” 83.3% said yes.

Taiwan is a democracy of 23 million people, with its own currency and armed forces, but without recognition as a sovereign state by the vast majority of the international community. China wants to bring the island under its geopolitical influence.

There is an ongoing struggle between the two global superpowers, China and the USA: the slightest spark could light a touchpaper under decades of diplomacy and ambiguity—Washington has never officially said whether or not it would defend the island militarily if China invaded; Beijing seeks a peaceful reunification but refuses to rule out the use of force as a “last resort” in its goal to incorporate the territory.

“We both face powerful and aggressive neighbors with territorial ambitions,” says Peifen Hsieh, director of International Affairs for the Democratic Progressive Party, which has ruled Taiwan since 2016. Peifen has just delivered a speech and says lessons can be drawn from the war in Ukraine: “We don’t want war, but we must prepare for the worst-case scenario. We will not bow to the abuse of an authoritarian regime.”

Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has accused Washington of promoting the idea of “Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow,” and warned of “serious consequences” of continuing down the same path.

