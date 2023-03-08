Weight loss drug popular with celebrities to be available through NHS

By Sarah Newton-John • 08 March 2023 • 10:12

New drug to tackle obesity in the UK/Shutterstock Images

Thousands of people living with obesity in England are expected to be offered the appetite suppressant medication Wegovy on prescription after the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) gave it the green light for NHS use.

A study found that people given the drug as a weekly injection dropped 12 per cent of their weight after 68 weeks. This finding has enormous potential for the 3.3 million people in the UK living with diabetes who need to lose weight.

Twitter boss Elon Musk has used the weight loss injection. Last October, Musk was asked by a Twitter user on the platform what his secret was to looking “fit, ripped, and healthy” to which he replied “fasting” and “Wegovy”.

Nice has issued final guidance recommending semaglutide (also known as Wegovy and made by Novo Nordisk) for adults with at least one weight-related condition and a body mass index (BMI) score of at least 35.

The weight-related conditions that make obese people eligible include type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, high blood pressure, dyslipidaemia (unbalanced or unhealthy cholesterol levels), obstructive sleep apnoea and heart disease.

In some cases, people with a BMI of 30 and over may be able to access the drug, which is given via a pen injector. It is to be used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, Nice said.

A previous study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that nausea and diarrhoea were the most common side effects but these were “typically transient and mild-to-moderate in severity and subsided with time”.

The drug will be available to NHS patients soon when the launch of the drug in England is confirmed by manufacturer Novo Nordisk.

