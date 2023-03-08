World Athletics pledges gender equality on International Women’s Day

By Sarah Newton-John • 08 March 2023 • 10:59

Sebastian Coe at work for World Athletics/Shutterstock Images

Sebastian Coe, double Olympic champion and World Athletics (WA) President, has called on the stakeholders of the organization to help achieve gender equality on today’s special women’s day.

WA is set to achieve 40 per cent female representation on its Council including one female vice-president this year as well as 40 per cent female enrolments in sports administrator online courses.

World Athletics has also pledged to help its 214 member federations implement safeguarding policies.

“I am immensely proud that World Athletics is once again leading the way for gender equity in sport,” said Coe, an International Olympic Committee member since July 2020.

“It was an important part of the reforms we introduced in 2016.

“In today’s world, it is not enough to provide equal opportunity, we must provide equity.

“In order to achieve true equity in our sport, it is important that we offer our female athletes, administrators, and officials the tools and environment they need to be empowered to pursue careers at all levels of athletics – be it by setting quotas for female representation on our Council, or providing more flexible learning and development opportunities that better suit women’s commitments – we are absolutely dedicated to making our sport equitable and representative for all.”

He urged all of the organisation’s stakeholders to take an active role in helping to achieve collective goals.

“From our Member Federations to Local Organising Committees, to the media and photographers who cover our events, each of us plays a crucial part in achieving equity for women in athletics, sport, and every aspect of life,” Coe added.

“I invite everyone in our sport to do their part in standing up for gender equity whenever and wherever they see a need for improvement.”

World Athletics has also pledged to increase the number of female coaches at World Championships to at least 20 per cent by Tokyo 2025.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.