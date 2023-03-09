International Women’s Day with Euro Weekly News

By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 March 2023 • 9:52
Image: EWN
When talking to the ladies in the Euro Weekly News office the pride they have for being in such a female positive environment was very apparent.
Lynn McCabe said “It is very empowering working in an office with women of all ages and experience. Every day is a learning day and the importance and value of women is very much felt here, especially with one of our CEOs and founders Michel Euesden being a woman.”
“It is fantastic to be part of such a progressive company that does so much for women throughout the year not only today (International Women’s Day),” said Alison Steele, Office Manager.
