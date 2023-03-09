International Women’s Day with Euro Weekly News

By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 March 2023 • 9:52

Image: EWN

ON Wednesday March 8, Euro Weekly News celebrated International Women’s Day in style and in a big way with all staff proudly wearing matching purple polos and the office decorated with balloons, bulbs, cupcakes and more to celebrate this momentous day for women.

When talking to the ladies in the Euro Weekly News office the pride they have for being in such a female positive environment was very apparent.

Lynn McCabe said “It is very empowering working in an office with women of all ages and experience. Every day is a learning day and the importance and value of women is very much felt here, especially with one of our CEOs and founders Michel Euesden being a woman.”

“It is fantastic to be part of such a progressive company that does so much for women throughout the year not only today (International Women’s Day),” said Alison Steele, Office Manager.

