Amsterdam’s plans for “Erotic Centre” face opposition from European Medicines Agency

By Betty Henderson • 09 March 2023 • 14:52

The end could be nigh for Amsterdam’s iconic red-light district as authorities look to move the strip due to concerns about safety. Photo credit: Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

PLANS to build a multi-storey “erotic centre” in Amsterdam to replace the city’s iconic red-light district are facing backlash from the European Medicines Agency, who has a headquarters near to the proposed location in the Zuidas district.

The EMA, which moved its headquarters to Amsterdam in 2019 due to the UK leaving the EU, stated its opposition on Wednesday, March 8, saying it is concerned that issues in the red-light district would move with it. The medical association expressed its concerns about the “nuisance, drug-dealing, drunkenness and disorderly behaviour” that would come with the “erotic centre”

The EMA is not the first group to reject the plans. The city’s Mayor, Femke Halsema has admitted that she knows many residents do not want the infamous strip located near their homes or places of work.

The new facility would feature purpose-built rooms for sex services and entertainment spaces.

However, Halsema appears committed to the move due to concerns about the rising crime rate at the existing red-light district and overcrowding in the area’s narrow streets. The city recently made it illegal to smoke marijuana on the streets of the red-light district.