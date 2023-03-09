Belarusian President Lukashenko signs law allowing him to execute officials and military for high treason

By Chris King • 09 March 2023 • 22:04

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Credit: Sasa Dzambic/Shutterstock

A new law allowing him to execute officials and military for high treason was signed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, signed a new law aimed at ‘changing the codes on criminal liability’ today, Thursday, March 9. As reported by the state-run news outlet Belta, referencing the President’s press service, it allows him to execute officials and military for high treason.

The legislation was apparently developed to allow Lukashenko to control counter-terrorism and crimes against Belarus more effectively. In particular, the law extends criminal liability for treason to the state to all officials holding public office. Moreover, an official or a soldier can now be sentenced to an exceptional measure of punishment – to be shot.

In addition, for ‘a number of crimes’ against the state, the document establishes an additional penalty in the form of a fine of ‘up to 50,000 basic units’. ‘This measure is designed to ensure unconditional compensation for the harm caused by such acts, and deprives those who committed them of the means to continue their criminal activities’, the outlet explained.

This new law introduces criminal liability ‘for promoting terrorism, discrediting the Armed Forces, other troops and military formations, and paramilitary organisations of Belarus’. It also applies to anybody deemed to have violated: “requirements for the protection of state secrets”.

From now on, people who are suspected of treason, conspiracy, espionage, or other actions related to the seizure of power can be detained for ten days, and not for three, as before. It was explained to the press that this is necessary for the highest quality of operational and investigative measures in the country.

‘At the same time, it provides for the release from criminal liability of persons who prepared attacks – or sabotage – on institutions from enjoying international protection, but who abandoned their intentions and assisted in preventing these crimes’, said the report.

The new law was approved in its first reading by the deputies of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus on December 7 last year. At that time, the press service of the Belarusian parliament explained that changes to the legislation were needed to ‘provide a deterrent effect on destructive elements, as well as demonstrate a resolute struggle against the betrayal of the state’.

