By Chris King • 09 March 2023 • 20:09

ANOTHER Norfolk Southern trail derailment, in Calhoun County, Alabama

Another Norfolk Southern freight train derailed, this time in White Plains, Calhoun County, Alabama.

According to a statement from the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, another Norfolk Southern freight train derailed this morning, Thursday, March 9. This latest incident occurred in Calhoun County, Alabama. Specifically, it took place in the Quad Cities area of White Plains at 6:45am while it was en route from Atlanta to Meridian, Mississippi.

BREAKING: Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama. This is the THIRD Norfolk Southern derailment in about a month.pic.twitter.com/0kCTJpxssO — LeGate (@williamlegate) March 9, 2023

Today’s accident comes on the same day on which Alan Shaw, the CEO of the train company is due to appear before lawmakers to answer questions about the toxic chemical spill in the Ohio town of East Palestine on February 3.

In the statement, a spokesperson explained: “Norfolk Southern has responded and is working closely with us. Norfolk Southern has their cleanup crew on site and there is no estimation on how long it will take”. There were no initial reports of any hazardous leakages and no injuries. It is believed that around 30 cars left the tracks but no cause has been given for this yet.

Three train’s belonging to Norfolk Southern have now derailed in the last month. Last weekend, the company’s Bellevue, Ohio to Birmingham, Alabama freight train had 28 of its 212 cars leave the tracks near the city of Springfield. None of the cars was carrying hazardous materials when they derailed at around 5pm on Saturday 4, according to Norfolk Southern’s general manager of operations, Kraig Barner.

Ann Vogel, the director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency revealed that one of the crashed cars spilt plastic pellets onto the ground but they were not hazardous, as reported by nbcnews.com.

