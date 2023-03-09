Breaking: Cult classic Hollywood actor dies tragically aged 87

By Sarah Newton-John • 09 March 2023 • 9:44

Oscar-nominated actor and Israel Prize laureate who played the ‘Tevye’ the grumbling milkman in “Fiddler on the Roof” over 3,500 times on stage has taken his final bow.

Chaim Topol has passed away Thursday in Tel Aviv after many years suffering Alzheimer’s. He was a household name in many homes after playing the central character of Tevye first on stage, then later in the iconic film before returning to play it on stage.

Born in Israel in 1935, his first film role was the 1961 drama, “I Like Mike” but it was the film “Sallah Shabati” in 1964 where he played a role in a Mizrahi immigrant family that brought him international attention. The film became a smash hit locally, won best foreign film at the Golden Globes and became Israel’s first-ever nomination for an Oscar in the international film category.

Topol played the role of Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof” in Hebrew and English. When director Norman Jewison was looking to cast Tevye for the film adaptation, he flew to the UK to watch Topol’s performance and was impressed, casting him in what would become a critical and commercial success known around the world.

The 1971 film adaptation was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including best actor for Topol, cementing him in the eyes of the world as the ultimate Tevye and as one of the first-ever Israeli actors to gain international recognition.

Topol began playing the senior Tevye ages 30 using makeup and costume to appear older, then when he was 75 and still playing the role, he appeared younger.

As a philanthropist, Topol founded the Variety Israel nonprofit, which provides treatment and support to children with special needs. In 2015, he was awarded the Israel Prize, considered the country’s top honor.

President Isaac Herzog called Topol “one of the most outstanding Israeli stage artists,” who was a “giant of Israeli culture and will be greatly missed.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Topol a “multi-faceted artist, with great charisma and energy” who “proudly represented Israel around the world.”

“Sadly, the fiddler on the roof is no longer with us,” Netanyahu added. “The strings of the fiddle have fallen silent. The story of Chaim Topol’s life has been sealed but I am certain that his contribution to Israeli culture will live on for generations.”

Topol is survived by his wife Galia of 67 years along with their three children and grandchildren.

