Multiple fatalities reported after shooting incident in German city of Hamburg

According to police in the German city of Hamburg, a shooting incident this evening, Thursday, March 9, has resulted in multiple fatalities. The incident is said to have occurred in a church on Deelboge street in the northern Alsterdorf neighbourhood of the city with at least six people believed to have died with dozens more believed injured.

Hamburg Police tweeted: “According to initial findings, a shot was fired in a church on Deelböge street in the #GroßBorstel district. Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally. We are on-site with a large contingent of forces. Further information follows. #schießerei #h0903″.

Nach ersten Erkenntnissen wurde in einer Kirche in der Straße Deelböge im Stadtteil #GroßBorstel geschossen. Dabei wurden mehrere Menschen schwer verletzt, einige sogar tödlich. Wir sind mit einem Großaufgebot an Kräften vor Ort. Weitere Informationen folgen. #schießerei #h0903 — Polizei Hamburg (@PolizeiHamburg) March 9, 2023

Local media outlets have reported a large deployment of police units in the Gros Borstel district of Hamburg as a search operation attempts to track the suspects. There have been conflicting reports regarding the fate of the suspected gunman. Some reports claim the shooter escaped, while others suggest they were shot by the police.

The attack took place in a Jehovah’s Witness centre according to several online reports. According to information from security circles, the police classified the shots during an event as an ‘amok attack’. “The dead all have gunshot wounds”. said a police spokesman.

Hamburg Police urged the public not to jump to conclusions about the reasons behind the incident and tweeted that: “there is no reliable information on the motive for the crime”. They also asked members of the public to stay inside their homes while the search continues, as reported by spiegel.de.

“The reports from Alsterdorf / Groß Borstel are shocking. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. The emergency services are working flat out to track down the perpetrator (s) and to clarify the background. Please note the information of @PolizeiHamburg”, tweeted, Peter Tschentscher, the mayor of Hamburg @TschenPe.

Die Meldungen aus Alsterdorf / Groß Borstel sind erschütternd. Den Angehörigen der Opfer gilt mein tiefes Mitgefühl. Die Einsatzkräfte arbeiten mit Hochdruck an der Verfolgung des / der Täter & der Aufklärung der Hintergründe. Bitte beachten Sie die Hinweise der @PolizeiHamburg. https://t.co/38UcdguLzH — Peter Tschentscher (@TschenPe) March 9, 2023

Emergency alert sent to people in Hamburg, Germany after mass shooting pic.twitter.com/fv9Rsuembs — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 9, 2023

