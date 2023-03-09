Breaking: 90s TV favourite Mystic Meg dies following short illness aged 80

By Sarah Newton-John • 09 March 2023 • 11:24

A household name for anyone following their star signs, Margaret Lake, aka Mystic Meg, has died aged 80. She was born on 27 July, 1942 in Accrington, Lancashire. She began her phone-line astrology readings at age 47 and shot to fame with her uncanny abilities to foresee.

She passed at 3.45am today, 9 March, at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London where she was admitted with the flu in February.

Mystic Meg wrote daily horoscopes for the Sun for more than 22 years.

Her agent of 34 years Dave Shapland told The Sun: “Without any question, she was Britain’s most famous astrologer by a million miles.

“She even became part of the English language – if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question they will say ‘Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?’

“It shows what an impact she made.”

Victoria Newton, the editor of The Sun, said: “This is devastating news. We have lost an icon.

“Our brilliant and incomparable Meg was synonymous with The Sun—she was a total legend. We loved her and so did our readers.

“For more than two decades Mystic Meg has been a must-read column and cemented her as Britain’s most famous astrologer.

“She was a true professional whose guidance helped our readers daily – our postbag bears testament to this.

“One of my favourite memories of Meg is when all the Spice Girls came to the office, just as they were riding high at number one.

“We planned a tour for them but all they wanted to do was meet Mystic Meg!”

Tom Hourigan tweeted: RIP Mystic Meg – purveyor of weirdly specific predictions and single-handed saviour of dry ice manufacturers Kelvin MacKenzie said on Twitter: Mystic Meg , the Sun astrologer for decades, has died in London aged 80. Meg Lake learned her trade from her Romany grandmother. Never married (the big love of her life died in a crash) she made millions from the stars. She owned racehorses at Newmarket and loved cats. RIP.

Mystic Meg’s grandmother, of Romany descent, taught her astrology in the kitchen in the terraced house in Accrington.

She had an English degree from the University of Leeds and worked as a sub-editor on News of the World where she became Deputy Editor of its weekend colour supplement.

RIP Mystic Meg, who was a Leo.

