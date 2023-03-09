By Chris King • 09 March 2023 • 20:59

UPDATE: Death toll rises to two after stampede at concert in Rochester, New York

A third person has died as a result of the fatal stampede caused by a shooting false alarm at a concert in Rochester, New York.

Thursday, March 7 at 9pm

As reported by the Associated Press (AP) this afternoon, Thursday, March 9, the death toll from the stampede after the rap concert in Rochester has risen to three.

Police sources in New York informed the news outlet that 35-year-old Aisha Stephens, a resident of Syracuse, passed away on Wednesday evening as a result of the injuries she sustained. She was the last of those who had previously been hospitalised.

Tuesday, March 7 at 1:59am

The death toll from the stampede after the rap concert in Rochester has risen to two after it was revealed that one of the two females previously hospitalised had also succumbed to her injuries late on Monday 6.

The unnamed victim was confirmed by police sources to have died at Strong Memorial Hospital: “as a result of a large crowd pushing”, according to edition.cnn.com.

Rhondesia Belton, aged 33, a Buffalo resident, was named as the first person to have died at a hospital earlier the same day.

At a news briefing on Monday, Rochester Police Chief David M. Smith confirmed: “We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene. What began last night as a night of live music and fun for the performer GloRilla ended in tragedy with one person dead and two more fighting for their lives”, he continued.

While also confirming that reports of shots being fired were untrue, Smith pointed out that his investigators were following other lines, including: “possibly crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray and other contributing factors”.

The fatal stampede was described as: “totally unacceptable”, by Rochester mayor Mayor Malik Evans. Although it was still too early to apportion any blame, he assured that: “We are going to hold people accountable for what happened last night, period. I intend to get to the bottom of this”, as reported by apnews.

Update from last night's tragedy at the Main Street Armory. pic.twitter.com/DWYOX7FRB7 — Rochester NY Police (@RochesterNYPD) March 6, 2023

Monday, March 6 at 4:48pm

Reports of shots being fired during a concert in Rochester, New York, led to a stampede during which multiple people were injured in the ensuing crush, as reported by edition.cnn.com. The incident occurred late on Sunday, March 5, after a concert featuring rap artists GloRilla and Finesse2tymes.

Police units responded to the reports of gunfire at the Main Street Armory venue but, on arrival, failed to find any evidence of that. Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams commented: “Upon further investigation … none of the injuries sustained to any of the victims was consistent with a person being shot”.

“The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots”, he added.

🚨#BREAKING: One person killed and multiple others injured During Upstate New York Concert Stampede

⁰📌#Rochester | #Newyork Rochester Police Department says one person is dead and 8 others were injured when a panicked crowd tried to quickly exit after reports of shots fired… https://t.co/L2iJpUWdLZ pic.twitter.com/40myow3AQa — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 6, 2023

Three seriously injured concertgoers were transferred to a hospital where one of them, a 33-year-old female, later died. Several more were reported to be in critical condition at the medical facility. Another six people were reportedly driven to the hospital in private vehicles but were said to not have life-threatening injuries.

“Major emergency response at the Main St. Armory after a concert. Had witnesses telling me at least three women were trampled as concertgoers left the venue. I also saw a firefighter performing cpr presumably on a victim on scene. More info on News 8 at Sunrise. #roc @News_8″, tweeted Alec Richardson, of CBS Rochester affiliate WROC-TV.

Major emergency response at the Main St. Armory after a concert. Had witnesses telling me at least three women were trampled as concertgoers left the venue. I also saw a firefighter performing cpr presumably on a victim on scene. More info on News 8 at Sunrise. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/462O90ByOv — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) March 6, 2023

