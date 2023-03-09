Breaking: 90s TV favourite Mystic Meg dies following short illness aged 80 Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Rescuers in Spain say they ‘fear the worst’ after three people are trapped deep inside a mine

By Imran Khan • 09 March 2023 • 17:26

BREAKING: Rescuers in Spain say they ‘fear the worst’ after three people are trapped deep inside a mine Image: @Mossos Twitter.com

A major rescue operation is underway after three people have been trapped deep underground inside a mine in Spain 

An accident in Spain has resulted in three people being trapped deep inside a potash mine.

According to AFP, rescuers who started the operation to save the people said that they are trapped “at a depth of about 900 metres (2,950 feet) after one of the galleries collapsed at the Cabanasses mine in Suria, 75 kilometres (46 miles) northwest of Barcelona”. 

Earlier several news outlets in Spain announced that the three miners had died in the accident. 

A few hours later a statement made by Catalan regional leader Pere Aragones was deleted shortly after he confirmed their death on Twitter.  

But a statement by the police said that they could only confirm if they are dead or alive, once they are to reach them, adding, “it would be reckless to rush such an operation”.  

Police also stated that “They had dispatched specialists in mountain and underground rescue operations along with a dog unit to the mine while the emergency services sent two medical helicopters and a team of psychologists”.  

The regional interior minister Joan Ignasi Elena in a statement did not confirm the deaths but stated that “The information we have makes us fear the worst.” 

After the incident a tweet posted by Daniel Crespo, rector of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia said that two people trapped in the mine are “master’s students at the Manresa engineering school”. 

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

 

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Imran Khan

Comments

Continue Reading