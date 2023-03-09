BREAKING: Rescuers in Spain say they ‘fear the worst’ after three people are trapped deep inside a mine

By Imran Khan • 09 March 2023 • 17:26

A major rescue operation is underway after three people have been trapped deep underground inside a mine in Spain

An accident in Spain has resulted in three people being trapped deep inside a potash mine.

According to AFP, rescuers who started the operation to save the people said that they are trapped “at a depth of about 900 metres (2,950 feet) after one of the galleries collapsed at the Cabanasses mine in Suria, 75 kilometres (46 miles) northwest of Barcelona”.

#Bomberscat som en aquest accident amb 9 dotacions, entre les quals un helicòpter medicalitzat. Hem rebut l'avís a les 8.53 hores d'un despreniment en una galeria de la mina a 900 metres de profunditat https://t.co/pNfd3EPOpF — Bombers (@bomberscat) March 9, 2023

Earlier several news outlets in Spain announced that the three miners had died in the accident.

A few hours later a statement made by Catalan regional leader Pere Aragones was deleted shortly after he confirmed their death on Twitter.

But a statement by the police said that they could only confirm if they are dead or alive, once they are to reach them, adding, “it would be reckless to rush such an operation”.

Police also stated that “They had dispatched specialists in mountain and underground rescue operations along with a dog unit to the mine while the emergency services sent two medical helicopters and a team of psychologists”.

The regional interior minister Joan Ignasi Elena in a statement did not confirm the deaths but stated that “The information we have makes us fear the worst.”

Els consellers @joanignasielena i @rogertorrent s’han desplaçat fins a Súria per seguir l’evolució de l’accident que s’ha produït en una mina de la localitat. pic.twitter.com/nxv4LR5w4o — Interior (@interiorcat) March 9, 2023

After the incident a tweet posted by Daniel Crespo, rector of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia said that two people trapped in the mine are “master’s students at the Manresa engineering school”.

